Intercommunal Daycare Center / Paul Le Quernec

+ 8

Category: Day Care

Lead Team: Paul Le Quernec

Design Team: Deborah Kempf

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Solares Bauen

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: L&N

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: E3 Economie

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Ingemansson

City: Verdun-sur-Garonne

Country: France

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is set on a former military site offering an exceptionally open landscape, where the urban fabric appears to have been erased. The absence of contiguous built context allows for complete freedom in siting and architectural expression. However, the plot allocated to the project is relatively constrained in comparison to the program. Rationality, therefore, guided both the implantation and the overall organization of the building.