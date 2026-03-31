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Intercommunal Daycare Center / Paul Le Quernec

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Intercommunal Daycare Center / Paul Le Quernec - Image 2 of 13Intercommunal Daycare Center / Paul Le Quernec - Interior Photography, WoodIntercommunal Daycare Center / Paul Le Quernec - Interior PhotographyIntercommunal Daycare Center / Paul Le Quernec - Image 5 of 13Intercommunal Daycare Center / Paul Le Quernec - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Day Care
Verdun-sur-Garonne, France
  • Architects: Paul Le Quernec
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1750
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:11h45
  • Category: Day Care
  • Lead Team: Paul Le Quernec
  • Design Team: Deborah Kempf
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Solares Bauen
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: L&N
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: E3 Economie
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Ingemansson
  • City: Verdun-sur-Garonne
  • Country: France
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Intercommunal Daycare Center / Paul Le Quernec - Image 2 of 13
© 11h45

Text description provided by the architects. The project is set on a former military site offering an exceptionally open landscape, where the urban fabric appears to have been erased. The absence of contiguous built context allows for complete freedom in siting and architectural expression. However, the plot allocated to the project is relatively constrained in comparison to the program. Rationality, therefore, guided both the implantation and the overall organization of the building.

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Paul Le Quernec
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureDay CareFrance
Cite: "Intercommunal Daycare Center / Paul Le Quernec" 31 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040069/intercommunal-daycare-center-paul-le-quernec> ISSN 0719-8884

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