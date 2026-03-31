Intercommunal Daycare Center / Paul Le Quernec

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Architects: Paul Le Quernec
- Area: 1750 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:11h45
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- Category: Day Care
- Lead Team: Paul Le Quernec
- Design Team: Deborah Kempf
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Solares Bauen
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: L&N
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: E3 Economie
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Ingemansson
- City: Verdun-sur-Garonne
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. The project is set on a former military site offering an exceptionally open landscape, where the urban fabric appears to have been erased. The absence of contiguous built context allows for complete freedom in siting and architectural expression. However, the plot allocated to the project is relatively constrained in comparison to the program. Rationality, therefore, guided both the implantation and the overall organization of the building.