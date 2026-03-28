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Georg Kerschensteiner Vocational School

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Georg Kerschensteiner Vocational School - Exterior PhotographyGeorg Kerschensteiner Vocational School - Image 3 of 17Georg Kerschensteiner Vocational School - Interior PhotographyGeorg Kerschensteiner Vocational School - Image 5 of 17Georg Kerschensteiner Vocational School - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Schools
Regensburg, Germany
  • Category: Schools
  • Lead Team: Christopher Horn
  • Design Team: Marc Nuding, Dominic Kern, Torsten Hannig, Marius Ege
  • Project Management: Ernst2 Architekten, Nuremberg
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: BBI Ingenieure
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: ibz Ingenieurbüro Zeisig
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Conduct Planungsgesellschaft für Versorgungstechnik
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Ingenieurbüro Hausladen
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Müller BBM
  • Landscape Architecture: silands | Gresz+Kaiser Landschaftsarchitekten
  • City: Regensburg
  • Country: Germany
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Georg Kerschensteiner Vocational School - Exterior Photography
© Brigida González

Text description provided by the architects. The extension to the vocational school ties in with the terraced existing building from the early 1980s in terms of urban planning and complements it with a distinctive building front at the southern end. The previous cul-de-sac situation has been converted into a ring road.

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Cite: "Georg Kerschensteiner Vocational School" 28 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040014/georg-kerschensteiner-vocational-school> ISSN 0719-8884

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