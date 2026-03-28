Georg Kerschensteiner Vocational School

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Category: Schools

Lead Team: Christopher Horn

Design Team: Marc Nuding, Dominic Kern, Torsten Hannig, Marius Ege

Project Management: Ernst2 Architekten, Nuremberg

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: BBI Ingenieure

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: ibz Ingenieurbüro Zeisig

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Conduct Planungsgesellschaft für Versorgungstechnik

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Ingenieurbüro Hausladen

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Müller BBM

Landscape Architecture: silands | Gresz+Kaiser Landschaftsarchitekten

City: Regensburg

Country: Germany

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Text description provided by the architects. The extension to the vocational school ties in with the terraced existing building from the early 1980s in terms of urban planning and complements it with a distinctive building front at the southern end. The previous cul-de-sac situation has been converted into a ring road.