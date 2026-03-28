Georg Kerschensteiner Vocational School

- Area: 3000 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Brigida González
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Manufacturers: Lamilux, Sto, dormakaba, FSB Franz Schneider Brakel, Forbo Flooring Systems, Interface, GEZE, Hoermann, Knauf, Objectflor
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- Category: Schools
- Lead Team: Christopher Horn
- Design Team: Marc Nuding, Dominic Kern, Torsten Hannig, Marius Ege
- Project Management: Ernst2 Architekten, Nuremberg
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: BBI Ingenieure
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: ibz Ingenieurbüro Zeisig
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Conduct Planungsgesellschaft für Versorgungstechnik
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Ingenieurbüro Hausladen
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Müller BBM
- Landscape Architecture: silands | Gresz+Kaiser Landschaftsarchitekten
- City: Regensburg
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. The extension to the vocational school ties in with the terraced existing building from the early 1980s in terms of urban planning and complements it with a distinctive building front at the southern end. The previous cul-de-sac situation has been converted into a ring road.