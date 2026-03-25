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Bridge of Happiness / HCCH Studio

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  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Installations & Structures
Shanghai, China
  • Design Team: Hao Chen, Chenchen Hu, Yazhou Ding, Jiaqi Liu, Yifan Zhu, Feng Qi, Qisen Yang, Yuhang Zheng
  • Structural Designer: Chongchong Zhang
  • Client: Shanghai Landscaping and City Appearance Management Bureau of Changning District
  • City: Shanghai
  • Country: China
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Bridge of Happiness / HCCH Studio - Image 2 of 30
© Fangfang Tian

Text description provided by the architects. The Xi Bridge (the Bridge of Happiness) is a newly added signature structure in Huashan Greenland, Shanghai. It lightly spans a stream and nestles within the trees. Serving both as the accessible route from the city street to the central lawn and as a small ceremonial space within the park, it is at once a piece of infrastructure and a place of ritual.

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Cite: "Bridge of Happiness / HCCH Studio" 25 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039899/bridge-of-happiness-hcch-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Fangfang Tian

囍桥 / HCCH 合尘建筑

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