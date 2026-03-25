Bridge of Happiness / HCCH Studio

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Shanghai, China
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Architects: HCCH Studio
- Area: 40 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Fangfang Tian
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- Category: Installations & Structures
- Design Team: Hao Chen, Chenchen Hu, Yazhou Ding, Jiaqi Liu, Yifan Zhu, Feng Qi, Qisen Yang, Yuhang Zheng
- Structural Designer: Chongchong Zhang
- Client: Shanghai Landscaping and City Appearance Management Bureau of Changning District
- City: Shanghai
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The Xi Bridge (the Bridge of Happiness) is a newly added signature structure in Huashan Greenland, Shanghai. It lightly spans a stream and nestles within the trees. Serving both as the accessible route from the city street to the central lawn and as a small ceremonial space within the park, it is at once a piece of infrastructure and a place of ritual.