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Redmond Library / Miller Hull Partnership

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Redmond Library / Miller Hull Partnership - Exterior PhotographyRedmond Library / Miller Hull Partnership - Interior Photography, StairsRedmond Library / Miller Hull Partnership - Interior Photography, Living Room, ShelvingRedmond Library / Miller Hull Partnership - Exterior PhotographyRedmond Library / Miller Hull Partnership - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Library, Educational Architecture
Redmond, United States
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Redmond Library / Miller Hull Partnership - Exterior Photography
© Lara Swimmer Photography

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of downtown Redmond, a new kind of library has taken shape—one that reflects the city's growth, diversity, and future-forward vision. Designed by The Miller Hull Partnership with local firm Steele Associates, in collaboration with Deschutes Public Library (DPL), the two-story, mass timber building more than doubles the size of the previous library and reimagines it as a vibrant, flexible, and inclusive civic space.

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Cite: "Redmond Library / Miller Hull Partnership" 21 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039822/redmond-library-miller-hull-partnership> ISSN 0719-8884

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