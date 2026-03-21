Redmond Library / Miller Hull Partnership

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Redmond, United States
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Architects: Miller Hull Partnership
- Area: 40000 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Lara Swimmer Photography
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Engineering & Consulting: Mayer Reed, Plus and Greater Than, Stantec, Studio Pacifica
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- Category: Library, Educational Architecture
- Architecture Offices: Steele Associates Architects
- General Contractor : Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company
- Acoustics: Tenor Engineering Group
- City: Redmond
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of downtown Redmond, a new kind of library has taken shape—one that reflects the city's growth, diversity, and future-forward vision. Designed by The Miller Hull Partnership with local firm Steele Associates, in collaboration with Deschutes Public Library (DPL), the two-story, mass timber building more than doubles the size of the previous library and reimagines it as a vibrant, flexible, and inclusive civic space.