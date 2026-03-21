Redmond Library / Miller Hull Partnership

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Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of downtown Redmond, a new kind of library has taken shape—one that reflects the city's growth, diversity, and future-forward vision. Designed by The Miller Hull Partnership with local firm Steele Associates, in collaboration with Deschutes Public Library (DPL), the two-story, mass timber building more than doubles the size of the previous library and reimagines it as a vibrant, flexible, and inclusive civic space.