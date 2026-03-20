Resting Pavilion in Osaka Expo / MIDW

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Osaka, Japan
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Architects: MIDW
- Area: 248 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Benjamin Hosking
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structure: Jun Yanagimuro Structure Design, Toshiaki Kimura
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More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Pavilion, Temporary Installations
- Architect: Niimori Jamison
- Facility: SEE/SAW architects office
- City: Osaka
- Country: Japan
Architecture of the Earth. Yumeshima, the site of the Expo, is a reclaimed island with inherently weak ground conditions. As a prerequisite for construction, a volume of soil equivalent to the weight of the proposed building had to be removed from the site.