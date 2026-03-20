Resting Pavilion in Osaka Expo / MIDW

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Category: Pavilion, Temporary Installations

Architect: Niimori Jamison

Facility: SEE/SAW architects office

City: Osaka

Country: Japan

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Architecture of the Earth. Yumeshima, the site of the Expo, is a reclaimed island with inherently weak ground conditions. As a prerequisite for construction, a volume of soil equivalent to the weight of the proposed building had to be removed from the site.