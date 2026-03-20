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Resting Pavilion in Osaka Expo / MIDW

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Resting Pavilion in Osaka Expo / MIDW - Exterior PhotographyResting Pavilion in Osaka Expo / MIDW - Image 3 of 15Resting Pavilion in Osaka Expo / MIDW - Image 4 of 15Resting Pavilion in Osaka Expo / MIDW - Image 5 of 15Resting Pavilion in Osaka Expo / MIDW - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Pavilion, Temporary Installations
Osaka, Japan
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Resting Pavilion in Osaka Expo / MIDW - Image 3 of 15
© Benjamin Hosking

Architecture of the Earth. Yumeshima, the site of the Expo, is a reclaimed island with inherently weak ground conditions. As a prerequisite for construction, a volume of soil equivalent to the weight of the proposed building had to be removed from the site.

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SteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionTemporary installationsJapan

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SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionTemporary installationsJapan
Cite: "Resting Pavilion in Osaka Expo / MIDW" 20 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039766/resting-pavilion-in-osaka-expo-midw> ISSN 0719-8884

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