World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Visitor Center
  4. China
  Haining Natural Exhibition Center / Sens Architects

Haining Natural Exhibition Center / Sens Architects

© Qingshan Wu

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Visitor Center
Jiaxing, China
  • Architects: Sens Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  20000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Qingshan Wu
  • Lead Architects: Zhang Juntian, Sun Hongfei
  • Category: Visitor Center
  • Professional Advisor: Architecture - Wu Xiaofan, Structure - Su Qinjun, Equipment - Liu Jianpo, Parametric Design - Xu Weishun
  • Cooperative Design Institute: GMAID
  • Construction Drawing Design Institute: Hong Xiang Architectural design institute
  • Clients: Changhe Tourism Development Co. LTD
  • City: Jiaxing
  • Country: China
Haining Natural Exhibition Center / Sens Architects - Exterior Photography
© Qingshan Wu

Text description provided by the architects. The Haining Nature Exhibition Center is a comprehensive public building within the Haining International Flower Industry Park. It can serve as an experience hall for organizing agricultural exhibitions in the park, as well as undertaking industrial docking activities and other functions. It can become a cultural and artistic center for the future development of the surrounding area. The Natural Art Exhibition Center, as a venue for various industrial activities, information exchange conferences, and cultural and artistic exhibitions, is not only an important space for showcasing the achievements of rural industrial revitalization, but also a combination of pastoral art and life culture.

