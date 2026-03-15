Center for Language and Movement / AFF architekten

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Category: Educational Architecture, Schools

Project Planning: AFF architekten

Construction Management: H&P Bauingenieure

Technical Building Equipment: BLS Energieplan

Building Physics And Acoustics: BBS Ingenieurbüro

Fire Protection: CRP Bauingenieure

Project Management: DGS Ingenieurgesellschaft für Projektmanagement

Landscape Architecture: Stefan Bernard Landschaftsarchitekten

City: Berlin

Country: Germany

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Text description provided by the architects. The Center for Language and Movement serves as a cultural landmark and distinctive address on the Efeuweg campus promenade, a school campus in Berlin's Neukölln district. It mediates between the large-scale public buildings of Gropiusstadt and the small-scale residential development of the surrounding area. The design is based on a variation of the gable form and develops a sculptural, narrative roof landscape – a place of language and movement interpreted spatially.