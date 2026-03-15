Center for Language and Movement / AFF architekten

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Berlin, Germany
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Architects: AFF architekten
- Area: 2100 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Tjark Spille
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- Category: Educational Architecture, Schools
- Project Planning: AFF architekten
- Construction Management: H&P Bauingenieure
- Technical Building Equipment: BLS Energieplan
- Building Physics And Acoustics: BBS Ingenieurbüro
- Fire Protection: CRP Bauingenieure
- Project Management: DGS Ingenieurgesellschaft für Projektmanagement
- Landscape Architecture: Stefan Bernard Landschaftsarchitekten
- City: Berlin
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. The Center for Language and Movement serves as a cultural landmark and distinctive address on the Efeuweg campus promenade, a school campus in Berlin's Neukölln district. It mediates between the large-scale public buildings of Gropiusstadt and the small-scale residential development of the surrounding area. The design is based on a variation of the gable form and develops a sculptural, narrative roof landscape – a place of language and movement interpreted spatially.