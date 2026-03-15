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Center for Language and Movement / AFF architekten

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Center for Language and Movement / AFF architekten - Image 2 of 21Center for Language and Movement / AFF architekten - Interior PhotographyCenter for Language and Movement / AFF architekten - Image 8 of 21Center for Language and Movement / AFF architekten - Interior Photography, ConcreteCenter for Language and Movement / AFF architekten - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Schools
Berlin, Germany
  • Project Planning: AFF architekten
  • Construction Management: H&P Bauingenieure
  • Technical Building Equipment: BLS Energieplan
  • Building Physics And Acoustics: BBS Ingenieurbüro
  • Fire Protection: CRP Bauingenieure
  • Project Management: DGS Ingenieurgesellschaft für Projektmanagement
  • Landscape Architecture: Stefan Bernard Landschaftsarchitekten
  • City: Berlin
  • Country: Germany
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Center for Language and Movement / AFF architekten - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Tjark Spille

Text description provided by the architects. The Center for Language and Movement serves as a cultural landmark and distinctive address on the Efeuweg campus promenade, a school campus in Berlin's Neukölln district. It mediates between the large-scale public buildings of Gropiusstadt and the small-scale residential development of the surrounding area. The design is based on a variation of the gable form and develops a sculptural, narrative roof landscape – a place of language and movement interpreted spatially.

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Cite: "Center for Language and Movement / AFF architekten" 15 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039511/center-for-language-and-movement-aff-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

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