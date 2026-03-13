Nursery School in Muro / BOS Arquitectes

+ 27

Kindergarten • Spain Architects: BOS Arquitectes

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 745 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Del Río Baní

Lead Architects: Miquel Barceló Ordinàs, Margalida Seguí Tugores

Category: Kindergarten

Technical Architect: Antoni Arquè Garrofé

Engineer: Javier Vela Rodríguez

Promoter: Ajuntament de Muro

Builder: Obras y Promociones Comas SA

Structure Builder: Ejestru SL

Roof Builder: Madergia SL

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The Muro nursery school, in Mallorca, is located on elevated ground within a transitional area between the urban fabric and agricultural fields. In its immediate surroundings, landmarks of the landscape and collective life can be identified, such as an old marés stone windmill, the stands of the football field, and the built urban skyline. From its position, the site offers wide views of the area and its main references, including the Church of Sant Joan Baptista and the Convent of Santa Anna.