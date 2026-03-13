Nursery School in Muro / BOS Arquitectes

-
Architects: BOS Arquitectes
- Area: 745 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Del Río Baní
-
Lead Architects: Miquel Barceló Ordinàs, Margalida Seguí Tugores
- Category: Kindergarten
- Technical Architect: Antoni Arquè Garrofé
- Engineer: Javier Vela Rodríguez
- Promoter: Ajuntament de Muro
- Builder: Obras y Promociones Comas SA
- Structure Builder: Ejestru SL
- Roof Builder: Madergia SL
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The Muro nursery school, in Mallorca, is located on elevated ground within a transitional area between the urban fabric and agricultural fields. In its immediate surroundings, landmarks of the landscape and collective life can be identified, such as an old marés stone windmill, the stands of the football field, and the built urban skyline. From its position, the site offers wide views of the area and its main references, including the Church of Sant Joan Baptista and the Convent of Santa Anna.