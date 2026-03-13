Submit a Project Advertise
Nursery School in Muro / BOS Arquitectes

  Curated by Valentina Díaz
Kindergarten
Spain
  • Architects: BOS Arquitectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  745
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Del Río Baní
  • Lead Architects: Miquel Barceló Ordinàs, Margalida Seguí Tugores
  • Category: Kindergarten
  • Technical Architect: Antoni Arquè Garrofé
  • Engineer: Javier Vela Rodríguez
  • Promoter: Ajuntament de Muro
  • Builder: Obras y Promociones Comas SA
  • Structure Builder: Ejestru SL
  • Roof Builder: Madergia SL
  • Country: Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Nursery School in Muro / BOS Arquitectes
© Del Río Baní

Text description provided by the architects. The Muro nursery school, in Mallorca, is located on elevated ground within a transitional area between the urban fabric and agricultural fields. In its immediate surroundings, landmarks of the landscape and collective life can be identified, such as an old marés stone windmill, the stands of the football field, and the built urban skyline. From its position, the site offers wide views of the area and its main references, including the Church of Sant Joan Baptista and the Convent of Santa Anna.

BOS Arquitectes
Wood

Educational Architecture, Kindergarten, Spain

"Nursery School in Muro / BOS Arquitectes" 13 Mar 2026. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags