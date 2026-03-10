Submit a Project Advertise
Sharjah Bridi Park / Urko Sanchez Architects

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Research Center, Educational Architecture, Public Architecture
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Sharjah Bridi Park / Urko Sanchez Architects - Image 2 of 24
© Arch-Exist

Text description provided by the architects. Located within the Al Bridi Reserve in Sharjah, the project was conceived as an environment dedicated to research, education, and the study of African ecosystems. Our role centered on designing the ensemble of public and service buildings that structure the visitor experience: entrance pavilions, ticketing areas, retail spaces, educational camp, and ancillary facilities.

Cite: "Sharjah Bridi Park / Urko Sanchez Architects" 10 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039352/sharjah-bridi-park-urko-sanchez-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

