Sharjah Bridi Park / Urko Sanchez Architects

-
Architects: Urko Sanchez Architects
- Area: 20000 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Arch-Exist
- Client: TLZ
- City: Sharjah
- Country: United Arab Emirates
Text description provided by the architects. Located within the Al Bridi Reserve in Sharjah, the project was conceived as an environment dedicated to research, education, and the study of African ecosystems. Our role centered on designing the ensemble of public and service buildings that structure the visitor experience: entrance pavilions, ticketing areas, retail spaces, educational camp, and ancillary facilities.