Qasr AlHokm Metro Station / Snøhetta

Category: Public Space, Metro Station, Sustainability

Underground Levels: 8

Certification: Green Building Rating System: LEED 2009 Gold Certi cation

Services: Hilson Moran

Consortium: ArRiyadh New Mobility (ANM)

City: Riyadh

Country: Saudi Arabia

Text description provided by the architects. A 360-degree reflective canopy and a lush underground garden welcome travellers to the Qasr AlHokm metro station. As one of four main hubs in the new metro system of the Saudi capital, connecting two of the main metro lines, the historic Al-Qiri district station is designed as an open urban and pedestrian plaza with a large stainless-steel canopy that acts as an urban periscope. The station levels are visually linked through the mirror-like overhang structure reflecting the outside inwards and the inside outward, while also directing natural light into the underground station and providing shade to the surrounding public areas.