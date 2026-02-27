Submit a Project Advertise
  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Qasr AlHokm Metro Station / Snøhetta - Image 2 of 25
Courtesy of Snøhetta

Text description provided by the architects. A 360-degree reflective canopy and a lush underground garden welcome travellers to the Qasr AlHokm metro station. As one of four main hubs in the new metro system of the Saudi capital, connecting two of the main metro lines, the historic Al-Qiri district station is designed as an open urban and pedestrian plaza with a large stainless-steel canopy that acts as an urban periscope. The station levels are visually linked through the mirror-like overhang structure reflecting the outside inwards and the inside outward, while also directing natural light into the underground station and providing shade to the surrounding public areas.

Snøhetta
Snøhetta
Office

Cite: "Qasr AlHokm Metro Station / Snøhetta" 27 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039120/qasr-alhokm-metro-station-snohetta> ISSN 0719-8884

