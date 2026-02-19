Wadden Sea World Heritage Center / Dorte Mandrup

+ 23

Text description provided by the architects. Danish architecture studio Dorte Mandrup creates a 360-degree experience of the landscape with the completion of their second out of three projects at the UNESCO-protected Wadden Sea area. Functioning as both exhibition space and working field station, the new Wadden Sea World Heritage Centre in Lauwersoog, Netherlands, aims to foster a deeper, more personal connection to this important ecosystem.

