Wadden Sea World Heritage Center / Dorte Mandrup

•
Lauwersoog, The Netherlands
-
Architects: Dorte Mandrup
-
Photographs:Adam Mørk
-
-
- Category: Learning, Research Center
- Local Architect: De Architecten van Team 4
- Client: Stichting Werelderfgoedcentrum Waddenzee
- Engineer: ABT Wassenaar
- Exhibition Architecture: Northern Light
- City: Lauwersoog
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. Danish architecture studio Dorte Mandrup creates a 360-degree experience of the landscape with the completion of their second out of three projects at the UNESCO-protected Wadden Sea area. Functioning as both exhibition space and working field station, the new Wadden Sea World Heritage Centre in Lauwersoog, Netherlands, aims to foster a deeper, more personal connection to this important ecosystem.