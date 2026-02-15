Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Museum of Broken Relationships - Chiang Mai / STA

Museum of Broken Relationships - Chiang Mai / STA

Museum of Broken Relationships - Chiang Mai / STA

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Museum, Refurbishment
Chiang Mai, Thailand
  • Architects: STA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  308
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Napat Pattrayanond
  • Lead Architects: Asrin Sanguanwongwan, Petra Tikulin
Museum of Broken Relationships - Chiang Mai / STA - Image 6 of 25
© Napat Pattrayanond

Text description provided by the architects. Museum Of Broken Relationships is a renovation and a transformation of a historical Chiang Mai building into a museum space. The building, originally a shop and a warehouse built in 1904, had already been altered various times.

STA
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumRefurbishmentThailand

Cite: "Museum of Broken Relationships - Chiang Mai / STA" 15 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038787/museum-of-broken-relationships-chiang-mai-sta> ISSN 0719-8884

