  5. Engineering Collaborative Research & Education Building at Penn State University / Payette

Engineering Collaborative Research & Education Building at Penn State University / Payette

State College, United States
  • Lead Team: Philippe Genereux, Ryan Murphy, Andrea Love
  • Design Team: Sean Hurley, Michael Mandeville, Stacy Krieg
  • General Contractor : Whiting-Turner
  • Civil Consultants: HRG
  • Landscape Architecture: Lamar Johnson Collaborative
  • Environmental Sustainability Consultant: Arup
  • Engineering & Consulting: Acentech
  • Lighting Consultants: Available Lighting
  • City: State College
  • Country: United States
Engineering Collaborative Research & Education Building at Penn State University / Payette - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Robert Benson Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The ECoRE Building is a 280,000 SF engineering research and teaching engine at the heart of a new engineering precinct, across the Atherton Street divide, and located at the west terminus of the main campus axis. Funneling activity and flow, the building's formal gesture invites pedestrian connections and pedagogical collaborations between the main campus and the new precinct.

Project gallery

