Engineering Collaborative Research & Education Building at Penn State University / Payette

State College, United States
Architects: Payette
- Area: 280000 ft²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Robert Benson Photography, Warren Jagger
Lead Architects: Jeff DeGregorio, Mark Oldham
- Category: Educational Architecture, University
- Lead Team: Philippe Genereux, Ryan Murphy, Andrea Love
- Design Team: Sean Hurley, Michael Mandeville, Stacy Krieg
- General Contractor : Whiting-Turner
- Civil Consultants: HRG
- Landscape Architecture: Lamar Johnson Collaborative
- Environmental Sustainability Consultant: Arup
- Engineering & Consulting: Acentech
- Lighting Consultants: Available Lighting
- City: State College
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. The ECoRE Building is a 280,000 SF engineering research and teaching engine at the heart of a new engineering precinct, across the Atherton Street divide, and located at the west terminus of the main campus axis. Funneling activity and flow, the building's formal gesture invites pedestrian connections and pedagogical collaborations between the main campus and the new precinct.