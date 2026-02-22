Engineering Collaborative Research & Education Building at Penn State University / Payette

+ 15

Category: Educational Architecture, University

Lead Team: Philippe Genereux, Ryan Murphy, Andrea Love

Design Team: Sean Hurley, Michael Mandeville, Stacy Krieg

General Contractor : Whiting-Turner

Civil Consultants: HRG

Landscape Architecture: Lamar Johnson Collaborative

Environmental Sustainability Consultant: Arup

Engineering & Consulting: Acentech

Lighting Consultants: Available Lighting

City: State College

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. The ECoRE Building is a 280,000 SF engineering research and teaching engine at the heart of a new engineering precinct, across the Atherton Street divide, and located at the west terminus of the main campus axis. Funneling activity and flow, the building's formal gesture invites pedestrian connections and pedagogical collaborations between the main campus and the new precinct.