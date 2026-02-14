ArchDaily Student Project Awards: Submission Deadline Extended

The ArchDaily Student Project Awards submission deadline has been extended by one week. Students now have until February 20, 2026, at 11:59 pm (CET) to submit their projects.

Open to students subscribed to ArchDaily Campus, the inaugural edition of the Awards centers on the theme Architecture of Coexistence, inviting proposals that explore inclusive spaces for communities and collective forms of care. The extension provides additional time for students to refine their conceptual projects and strengthen both their spatial and narrative arguments.

Architecture has the power to bring people together, bridging differences of age, culture, and background. It can foster belonging, cultivate dialogue, and create environments where communities thrive with dignity and diversity. In this spirit, the Awards focus on a key interpretation of coexistence: the design of inclusive spaces for communities.

Students are invited to engage with this theme through a conceptual architectural project. Through this initiative, ArchDaily offers a global platform for sharing ideas, experimenting with forms of care, and proposing new ways of living together. The Awards encourage imagining architecture not only as the act of building, but as a practice of inclusion, empathy, and shared futures.

Selected projects will be showcased on ArchDaily, offering students global visibility and the opportunity to contribute to contemporary architectural discourse. In addition, each of the three winning projects will receive a USD 1,500 cash prize.

To learn more about the Awards and submit your project, visit the official site.