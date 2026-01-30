Folded Rooms Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)

-
Architects: RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)
- Area: 600 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Ernest Theofilus
-
Lead Architects: Dadi Prasojo, Antonius Richard
Text description provided by the architects. Folded Rooms Garden is an experimental residential intervention located within a compact urban pocket in Bandung, Indonesia. The project challenges the conventional reliance on vertical partition walls, proposing instead a fluid sequence of living environments seamlessly integrated with the landscape.