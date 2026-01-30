Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Folded Rooms Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Bandung, Indonesia
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Dadi Prasojo, Antonius Richard
  • Design Team: Helen Saphira Wibowo, Winny
  • City: Bandung
  • Country: Indonesia
Folded Rooms Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 2 of 29
© Ernest Theofilus

Text description provided by the architects. Folded Rooms Garden is an experimental residential intervention located within a compact urban pocket in Bandung, Indonesia. The project challenges the conventional reliance on vertical partition walls, proposing instead a fluid sequence of living environments seamlessly integrated with the landscape.

RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "Folded Rooms Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)" 30 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038207/folded-rooms-garden-rad-plus-ar-research-artistic-design-plus-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

