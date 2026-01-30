Folded Rooms Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)

+ 24

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Dadi Prasojo, Antonius Richard

Design Team: Helen Saphira Wibowo, Winny

City: Bandung

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Folded Rooms Garden is an experimental residential intervention located within a compact urban pocket in Bandung, Indonesia. The project challenges the conventional reliance on vertical partition walls, proposing instead a fluid sequence of living environments seamlessly integrated with the landscape.