Woodleigh Futures Studio / McIldowie Partners

•
Victoria, Australia
-
Architects: McIldowie Partners
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Earl Carter
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Educational Architecture, Sustainability
- Design Collaborator: Joost Bakker
- Construction: South East Building Services (SEBS)
- Landscape: Sam Cox Landscape
- Structural Engineers: TGA Engineers
- Services: BRT Consulting
- Cost Consulting: A2M Consulting
- City: Victoria
- Country: Australia
More than just a school building, the Regenerative Futures Studio is a carbon-sequestering, solar-powered living ecosystem that filters pollution, fosters animal life, and generates almost zero waste. It provides a dynamic project-based learning environment for students to explore and address real-world problems with a regenerative focus.