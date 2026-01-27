Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Australia
  5. Woodleigh Futures Studio / McIldowie Partners

Woodleigh Futures Studio / McIldowie Partners

Save

Woodleigh Futures Studio / McIldowie Partners - Exterior PhotographyWoodleigh Futures Studio / McIldowie Partners - Image 3 of 16Woodleigh Futures Studio / McIldowie Partners - Image 4 of 16Woodleigh Futures Studio / McIldowie Partners - Image 5 of 16Woodleigh Futures Studio / McIldowie Partners - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Educational Architecture, Sustainability
Victoria, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Woodleigh Futures Studio / McIldowie Partners - Exterior Photography
© Earl Carter

More than just a school building, the Regenerative Futures Studio is a carbon-sequestering, solar-powered living ecosystem that filters pollution, fosters animal life, and generates almost zero waste. It provides a dynamic project-based learning environment for students to explore and address real-world problems with a regenerative focus.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
McIldowie Partners
Office

Materials

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSustainabilityAustralia

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSustainabilityAustralia
Cite: "Woodleigh Futures Studio / McIldowie Partners" 27 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038158/woodleigh-futures-studio-mcildowie-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Top #Tags