Tiffany & Co / MVRDV

MVRDV design adds glass fins with fluid curves to the façade of Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store in Beijing — A new Tiffany & Co. flagship store has opened in the Taikoo-Li Sanlitun commercial neighbourhood in Beijing, with a façade of curving, translucent glass fins that add an ethereal presence to the building. With its flowing shapes inspired by the masterpieces of jewellery designer Elsa Peretti, the Beijing store is the fifth in a series of façade designs created by MVRDV for Tiffany, introducing a new design motif that reflects the pursuit of innovative materials and expressive three-dimensional form that characterises each design in the series.
More SpecsLess Specs