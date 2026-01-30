Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. China
  5. Tiffany & Co / MVRDV

Tiffany & Co / MVRDV

Save

Tiffany & Co / MVRDV - Exterior Photography, GlassTiffany & Co / MVRDV - Exterior Photography, GlassTiffany & Co / MVRDV - Interior Photography, Bathroom, GlassTiffany & Co / MVRDV - Interior Photography, Dining room, GlassTiffany & Co / MVRDV - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Store
Beijing, China
  • Architects: MVRDV
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Category: Store
  • Founding Partner In Charge: Jacob van Rijs
  • Head Of Interior Design: Aser Gimenez Ortega
  • Design Team: Simone Costa, Türker Naci Şaylan, Monica Di Salvo, Natalia Lipczuk, Sanel Beciri, Sofia Mermigka Angeli
  • Client: Tiffany & Co
  • City: Beijing
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tiffany & Co / MVRDV - Exterior Photography, Glass
Courtesy of MVRDV

MVRDV design adds glass fins with fluid curves to the façade of Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store in Beijing — A new Tiffany & Co. flagship store has opened in the Taikoo-Li Sanlitun commercial neighbourhood in Beijing, with a façade of curving, translucent glass fins that add an ethereal presence to the building. With its flowing shapes inspired by the masterpieces of jewellery designer Elsa Peretti, the Beijing store is the fifth in a series of façade designs created by MVRDV for Tiffany, introducing a new design motif that reflects the pursuit of innovative materials and expressive three-dimensional form that characterises each design in the series.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MVRDV
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreChina
Cite: "Tiffany & Co / MVRDV" 30 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038150/tiffany-and-co-mvrdv> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags