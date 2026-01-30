Tiffany & Co / MVRDV

+ 6

Store • Beijing, China Architects: MVRDV

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Category: Store

Founding Partner In Charge: Jacob van Rijs

Head Of Interior Design: Aser Gimenez Ortega

Design Team: Simone Costa, Türker Naci Şaylan, Monica Di Salvo, Natalia Lipczuk, Sanel Beciri, Sofia Mermigka Angeli

Client: Tiffany & Co

City: Beijing

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

MVRDV design adds glass fins with fluid curves to the façade of Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store in Beijing — A new Tiffany & Co. flagship store has opened in the Taikoo-Li Sanlitun commercial neighbourhood in Beijing, with a façade of curving, translucent glass fins that add an ethereal presence to the building. With its flowing shapes inspired by the masterpieces of jewellery designer Elsa Peretti, the Beijing store is the fifth in a series of façade designs created by MVRDV for Tiffany, introducing a new design motif that reflects the pursuit of innovative materials and expressive three-dimensional form that characterises each design in the series.