University of Pennsylvania Vagelos Laboratory for Energy Science and Technology / Behnisch Architekten

+ 17

Category: University

Partner In Charge: Robert Matthew Noblett

Partner: Erik Hegre

Project Leader: Heinrich Lipp

Façade: Michelle Lee

Team: Ryan Maruyama, Laetitia Pierlot, Niki Murata, Sam Hill, Franziska Gloeckler, Avril Teo, Yewon Ji

Structural And Facade Engineering: Knippers Helbig Engineering DPC

Laboratory Planners: HERA Laboratory Planners

User: School of Arts and Sciences (SAS), School of Engineering and Applied Science (SEAS)

City: Philadelphia

Country: United States

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Vagelos Laboratory for Energy Science and Technology (VLEST) is a newly completed research facility at the University of Pennsylvania, bringing together an interdisciplinary team of scientists, policymakers, and students committed to advancing sustainable energy research.