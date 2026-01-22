Younghusband Woolstore / Woods Bagot

+ 12

Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Adaptive Reuse

Design Leader: Peter Miglis

Client: Built Development Group, Irongate, Ivanhoe Cambridge JV

City: Victoria

Country: Australia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Younghusband is a cherished example of turn-of-the -century Victorian industrial architecture, employing vast redbrick structures, original ghost signage, and a distinctive saw-tooth roof. The deep floor plates, natural patina, and remnant pastoral parapher nalia make it a unique urban playground for living, working, and socialising.