Younghusband Woolstore / Woods Bagot

•
Victoria, Australia
-
Architects: Woods Bagot
- Area: 56000 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Trevor Mein, Nose To Tail
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Adaptive Reuse
- Design Leader: Peter Miglis
- Client: Built Development Group, Irongate, Ivanhoe Cambridge JV
- City: Victoria
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. Younghusband is a cherished example of turn-of-the -century Victorian industrial architecture, employing vast redbrick structures, original ghost signage, and a distinctive saw-tooth roof. The deep floor plates, natural patina, and remnant pastoral parapher nalia make it a unique urban playground for living, working, and socialising.