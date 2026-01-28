The Ceramics Workshop / Pianca Arquitetura

+ 36

Text description provided by the architects. The starting point of the project was the demand to create a space entirely dedicated to ceramics education in São Paulo. Instead of adapting an existing workshop, the clients sought a warehouse that could be transformed from the beginning into a school — with spacious studios filled with shelves, tanks, wheels, boards, and tables that would allow for different activities to occur simultaneously, in addition to appropriate infrastructure and good accessibility.