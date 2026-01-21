Call for ArchDaily's Next Product Manager

ArchDaily is expanding its product team and looking for an additional Product Manager to help expand our portfolio. Working at the intersection of content, technology, and the built environment, this role offers the opportunity to contribute directly to the world's most visited architecture platform and to products used daily by millions of professionals.

If you're passionate about architecture, digital products, and building meaningful tools at a global scale, we'd love to hear from you.

Your role:

Take charge of specific features across the ArchDaily platform - from the "Projects" database and materials catalog to our specialized tools for architects. Drive the Roadmap: Collaborate with all departments to translate the DAAily platforms' vision into a prioritized, actionable backlog.

Optimize how millions of users navigate our vast library of thousands of projects and building products, utilizing data to improve the UX. Bridge Content & Commerce: Work closely with our editorial and sales teams to develop features that provide value to both our readers and our partners in the construction industry.

Lead sprint planning, define clear user stories, and conduct acceptance testing, ensuring that our engineering team in Santiago and Europe is aligned and empowered. Analyze & Iterate: Use different tools and technologies to monitor performance and turn user behavior insights into product improvements.

Your skills:

Experience: You have 3+ years of experience as a Product Owner or Product Manager, ideally in a marketplace, media, or SaaS environment.

While you don't need to be an architect, you have a strong interest in the built environment and understand the needs of professional designers. Strategic Thinking: You can say "no" to good ideas to focus on the great ones. You balance technical debt with new feature development effortlessly.

Excellent command of English. Since we are a global team, the ability to communicate across time zones (Europe to LATAM) is crucial. Technical Savvy: You are comfortable discussing APIs, SEO basics, and CMS architectures with developers.

What we offer:

Global Impact: Your work will be seen and used by the world's leading architects and designers every single day.

Join a diverse, international team that values creativity, precision, and the "ArchDaily spirit." Flexibility: We support remote-only work models and value a healthy work-life balance.

We support remote-only work models and value a healthy work-life balance. Growth: Opportunity to grow within the DAAily platforms (ArchDaily, Architonic, Designboom), the world's largest architecture and design group.

Opportunity to grow within the DAAily platforms (ArchDaily, Architonic, Designboom), the world's largest architecture and design group. Purpose: Work for a platform that is committed to improving the quality of life for the next 3 billion people who will move into cities over the next 40 years.

Submit your CV via LinkedIn on this link.