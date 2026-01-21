Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. France
  5. School in Dunkerque / TANK Architectes

School in Dunkerque / TANK Architectes

Save

School in Dunkerque / TANK Architectes - Exterior PhotographySchool in Dunkerque / TANK Architectes - Exterior PhotographySchool in Dunkerque / TANK Architectes - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairSchool in Dunkerque / TANK Architectes - Interior PhotographySchool in Dunkerque / TANK Architectes - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture
Dunkirk, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
School in Dunkerque / TANK Architectes - Exterior Photography
© Julien Lanoo

Text description provided by the architects. TANK has completed the « L'Alliance », a modular school in Dunkerque, France. The new construction includes an agora, a seven-classroom nursery, an eight-classroom elementary school, a cafeteria, a community center, a multipurpose hall divisible into smaller spaces, a cybercenter, offices, a civic hall, and outdoor areas.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TANK Architectes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureFrance
Cite: "School in Dunkerque / TANK Architectes" 21 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037970/school-in-dunkerque-tank-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Top #Tags