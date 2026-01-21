School in Dunkerque / TANK Architectes

•
Dunkirk, France
Architects: TANK Architectes
- Area: 3407 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Julien Lanoo
- Category: Educational Architecture
- Client: Ville de Dunkerque
- Signage: Atelier Télescopique
- City: Dunkirk
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. TANK has completed the « L'Alliance », a modular school in Dunkerque, France. The new construction includes an agora, a seven-classroom nursery, an eight-classroom elementary school, a cafeteria, a community center, a multipurpose hall divisible into smaller spaces, a cybercenter, offices, a civic hall, and outdoor areas.