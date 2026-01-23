Hannan University Building 4 / Nikken Sekkei

•
Osaka, Japan
-
Architects: Nikken Sekkei
- Area: 9889 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Koji Yamazaki [Prise]
-
Manufacturers: Ceramic Olive Inc., Fujisash Co., Ltd, Kawashima Selkon Textiles Co., Ltd., TOLI corporation
-
Lead Architects: Nikken Sekkei Ltd
- Category: Educational Architecture, University
- General Contractor: Matsui Construction Co., Ltd.
- City: Osaka
- Country: Japan
A tiered gathering place that draws students from the campus center – Steeped in history and tradition, Hannan University is a private liberal arts university celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025, located in a lush green area along the Yamato River, to the south of central Osaka. Ahead of this milestone year, alongside a faculty reorganization, the university has advanced plans to integrate the previously separate south campus into the main campus grounds.