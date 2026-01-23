Hannan University Building 4 / Nikken Sekkei

+ 17

Category: Educational Architecture, University

General Contractor: Matsui Construction Co., Ltd.

City: Osaka

Country: Japan

A tiered gathering place that draws students from the campus center – Steeped in history and tradition, Hannan University is a private liberal arts university celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025, located in a lush green area along the Yamato River, to the south of central Osaka. Ahead of this milestone year, alongside a faculty reorganization, the university has advanced plans to integrate the previously separate south campus into the main campus grounds.