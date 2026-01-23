Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. Hannan University Building 4 / Nikken Sekkei

Hannan University Building 4 / Nikken Sekkei

Save

Hannan University Building 4 / Nikken Sekkei - Exterior PhotographyHannan University Building 4 / Nikken Sekkei - Exterior PhotographyHannan University Building 4 / Nikken Sekkei - Interior Photography, HandrailHannan University Building 4 / Nikken Sekkei - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairHannan University Building 4 / Nikken Sekkei - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Educational Architecture, University
Osaka, Japan
  • Architects: Nikken Sekkei
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  9889
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Koji Yamazaki [Prise]
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ceramic Olive Inc., Fujisash Co., Ltd, Kawashima Selkon Textiles Co., Ltd., TOLI corporation
  • Lead Architects: Nikken Sekkei Ltd
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hannan University Building 4 / Nikken Sekkei - Exterior Photography
© Koji Yamazaki [Prise]

A tiered gathering place that draws students from the campus center – Steeped in history and tradition, Hannan University is a private liberal arts university celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025, located in a lush green area along the Yamato River, to the south of central Osaka. Ahead of this milestone year, alongside a faculty reorganization, the university has advanced plans to integrate the previously separate south campus into the main campus grounds.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Nikken Sekkei
Office

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityJapan

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityJapan
Cite: "Hannan University Building 4 / Nikken Sekkei" 23 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037949/hannan-university-building-4-nikken-sekkei> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags