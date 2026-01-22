Heritage “Ay” Kiln Adaptive Renewal / WUGE Studio + YFS

+ 38

Category: Factory, Renovation

Design Lead: Wang Lulu, Zhang Mingming, Zhang Yifan

Project Team: Yan Juan, Xu Junwei, Gu Songming

Structural Consultant: Yang Xiaotian

City: Ningde

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

"Ay" (硋) is a type of black-glazed ceramic indigenous to the mountainous region of northeastern Fujian, positioned between pottery and porcelain. The site is a century-old traditional Ay kiln built against a hillside, forming an elongated, sloped "dragon kiln." Situated at the village entrance and flanked by open fields, the site exhibits characteristics of a rural handicraft compound: the kiln sits at the center, an old rammed-earth house to the west, a modern brick-and-concrete dwelling to the east, and several stone outbuildings scattered around.