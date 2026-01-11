Project Weavefield / studio whispace + architects

+ 9

Category: Elementary & Middle School, Adaptive Reuse

Design Team: Tse-Yao Lin, Su-Ting Lin

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: WEDO Lighting

Engineering & Consulting > Other: HAZZO Furniture Lab

City: Miaoli

Country: Taiwan

Text description provided by the architects. Amid the tides of time, architecture bears witness to change, taking on new roles within the same site. Situated within an elementary school campus, the project occupies a rare, well-preserved early 20th-century residential building—originally constructed during the Japanese colonial period—now embedded within a contemporary educational environment. Once a humble dwelling, the space now serves as a rush-weaving classroom. Rather than restoring a relic, the design opens a dialogue between history and daily life, creating a third space between memory and use.