Project Weavefield / studio whispace + architects

-
Architects: studio whispace + architects
- Area: 120 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:YuChen Chao Photography
-
Manufacturers: HAZZO Furniture Lab
-
Lead Architects: Wen-Chian Hu, Pei-Hsuan Chin
- Category: Elementary & Middle School, Adaptive Reuse
- Design Team: Tse-Yao Lin, Su-Ting Lin
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: WEDO Lighting
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: HAZZO Furniture Lab
- City: Miaoli
- Country: Taiwan
Text description provided by the architects. Amid the tides of time, architecture bears witness to change, taking on new roles within the same site. Situated within an elementary school campus, the project occupies a rare, well-preserved early 20th-century residential building—originally constructed during the Japanese colonial period—now embedded within a contemporary educational environment. Once a humble dwelling, the space now serves as a rush-weaving classroom. Rather than restoring a relic, the design opens a dialogue between history and daily life, creating a third space between memory and use.