Project Weavefield / studio whispace + architects

Elementary & Middle School, Adaptive Reuse
Miaoli, Taiwan
  studio whispace + architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  2025
  • Photographs
    YuChen Chao Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  HAZZO Furniture Lab
  Lead Architects: Wen-Chian Hu, Pei-Hsuan Chin
Text description provided by the architects. Amid the tides of time, architecture bears witness to change, taking on new roles within the same site. Situated within an elementary school campus, the project occupies a rare, well-preserved early 20th-century residential building—originally constructed during the Japanese colonial period—now embedded within a contemporary educational environment. Once a humble dwelling, the space now serves as a rush-weaving classroom. Rather than restoring a relic, the design opens a dialogue between history and daily life, creating a third space between memory and use.

