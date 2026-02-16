Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Wuzhou Elementary School / People's Architecture Office

Wuzhou Elementary School / People's Architecture Office

Wuzhou Elementary School / People's Architecture Office - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Shenzhen, China
  • Principals: He Zhe, James Shen, Zang Feng
  • Project Team: Li Zhenghua, Kim Dahyun, Xu Jialing, Yang Qian, Wang Dawei, Wang He, Li Qiuwan, Zhang Yichen, Li Zhenghua, Wang Chengchen, Yuan Yingying, Luo Qinming, Jiang Ying, Hu Zhi'an, Lin Mingkai, Wang Guyixin，Guo Mingran，Xu Huihang
  • Client: Shenzhen Futian District Public Works Department / Futong Real Estate / Shenzhen Mingde Wuzhou Primary School
  • Design Institute: China Construction Science and Technology Group
  • Graphic And Signage Designer: Sure Deisgn
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
Wuzhou Elementary School / People's Architecture Office - Exterior Photography
© Yumeng Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. Wuzhou Primary School is designed to support new ways of learning that prioritize creativity, play, and exploration. Located in the center of Shenzhen, the school responds to the city's transition from an industrial economy toward one driven by discovery and innovation by rethinking how space can shape everyday educational experience.

People's Architecture Office
想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Yumeng Zhu

深圳明德五洲小学 / 众建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

