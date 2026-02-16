Wuzhou Elementary School / People's Architecture Office

•
Shenzhen, China
-
Architects: People's Architecture Office
- Area: 20535 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Yumeng Zhu
-
Landscape consultant: Beijing Tianlan Lihe Landscape Design, Chen Tianli, Wei Lanlan, Zhang Hong
-
-
-
-
- Category: Elementary & Middle School
- Principals: He Zhe, James Shen, Zang Feng
- Project Team: Li Zhenghua, Kim Dahyun, Xu Jialing, Yang Qian, Wang Dawei, Wang He, Li Qiuwan, Zhang Yichen, Li Zhenghua, Wang Chengchen, Yuan Yingying, Luo Qinming, Jiang Ying, Hu Zhi'an, Lin Mingkai, Wang Guyixin，Guo Mingran，Xu Huihang
- Client: Shenzhen Futian District Public Works Department / Futong Real Estate / Shenzhen Mingde Wuzhou Primary School
- Design Institute: China Construction Science and Technology Group
- Graphic And Signage Designer: Sure Deisgn
- City: Shenzhen
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Wuzhou Primary School is designed to support new ways of learning that prioritize creativity, play, and exploration. Located in the center of Shenzhen, the school responds to the city's transition from an industrial economy toward one driven by discovery and innovation by rethinking how space can shape everyday educational experience.