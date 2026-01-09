Taiping Elementary School, Keelung / KHAA (Kuo+Huang and Associates)

•
Keelung City, Taiwan
-
Architects: KHAA (Kuo+Huang and Associates)
- Area: 3036 m²
- Year: 2021
-
Photographs:OS studio, Studio Millspace
-
Lead Architects: Hsuyuan Kuo
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Elementary & Middle School, Refurbishment
- Lead Team: Hsuyuan Kuo, Effie Huang
- Design Team: Si-Ning Ji
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: A.S studio
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Songxing Electromechanical Consulting Co., Ltd.
- Landscape Architecture: Motif Planning & Design Consultants
- City: Keelung City
- Country: Taiwan
Text description provided by the architects. Perched on the hill of the west harbor, Taiping Elementary School bears witness to the rise and fall of the city of Keelung. It flourished in the 1960s, having been established to provide education for the children of dockworkers on the west wharf. Yet, with the transformation of industries, population outflow, and a declining birthrate, the school was closed in 2017.