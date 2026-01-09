Taiping Elementary School, Keelung / KHAA (Kuo+Huang and Associates)

+ 21

Category: Elementary & Middle School, Refurbishment

Lead Team: Hsuyuan Kuo, Effie Huang

Design Team: Si-Ning Ji

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: A.S studio

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Songxing Electromechanical Consulting Co., Ltd.

Landscape Architecture: Motif Planning & Design Consultants

City: Keelung City

Country: Taiwan

Text description provided by the architects. Perched on the hill of the west harbor, Taiping Elementary School bears witness to the rise and fall of the city of Keelung. It flourished in the 1960s, having been established to provide education for the children of dockworkers on the west wharf. Yet, with the transformation of industries, population outflow, and a declining birthrate, the school was closed in 2017.