House in Galamares / atelier RUA

Sintra, Portugal
Architects: atelier RUA
- Area: 420 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Francisco Nogueira
Lead Architects: Francisco Freitas, Luís Valente, Paulo Borralho, Rui Didier, Ana Tomé, Sandra Imaz, Ana Carvalho, Fabrizia Della Penna, Cláudia Ribeiro, Marianna Angelucci
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- City: Sintra
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. About 30 minutes from Lisbon, with a privileged view of the Serra de Sintra, a project for a single-family dwelling of 420 m² is being developed, distributed across two floors above ground and a basement.