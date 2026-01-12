Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Portugal
  5. House in Galamares / atelier RUA

House in Galamares / atelier RUA

House in Galamares / atelier RUA

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Sintra, Portugal
  • Architects: atelier RUA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  420
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Francisco Nogueira
  • Lead Architects: Francisco Freitas, Luís Valente, Paulo Borralho, Rui Didier, Ana Tomé, Sandra Imaz, Ana Carvalho, Fabrizia Della Penna, Cláudia Ribeiro, Marianna Angelucci
House in Galamares / atelier RUA - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. About 30 minutes from Lisbon, with a privileged view of the Serra de Sintra, a project for a single-family dwelling of 420 m² is being developed, distributed across two floors above ground and a basement.

atelier RUA
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "House in Galamares / atelier RUA" [Casa em Galamares / atelier RUA] 12 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037610/house-in-galamares-atelier-rua> ISSN 0719-8884

