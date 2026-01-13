Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Xinhepu Historical and Cultural Precinct Core Area Enhancement Project / Atelier cnS

Park, Community, Renovation
Guangzhou, China
  • Architects: Atelier cnS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  45435
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Siming Wu
  • Design Director: Song Gang, Zhong Guanqiu, Zhu Zhiyuan
  • Design Team: Atelier cnS-Group C: Rongjuan Wu, Huayong Liang, Xinru Duan, Jun Peng, Liting Qian, Boting Wang, Mingtian Zhang, Yifan Chen; Atelier cnS-Group B: Hairui Lin, Yaqian Cai, Dongyan Lin, Hang Zhao, Ziqi Zhang, Wenlang Liang, Tiankai Feng, Shanshan Xie; Atelier cnS-TECON: Hui Wang, Junhui Li; Atelier cnS-CICADA ART: Zi'an Luo, Shengxiang Jin, Ganrong Deng, Shifeng Mo, Jingyi Zeng, Qiuyi Jian; Atelier cnS-S&C Design: Zimao Zheng, Xiaomin Sun, Guangming Li, Xingsong Chen, Hongqin Lin, Yinglun Yao, Zhonghai Chen, Huang Cai, Ziming Yu, Jianjun Lin, Zhongjun Li
  • Lighting Art Directors: Hong Lin, Yiding Yang
  • Joint Design Units: Guangzhou Urban Planning & Design Survey Research Institute Co., Ltd.; Guangzhou Municipal Engineering Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.; Guangdong Huafang Engineering Design Co., Ltd.
  • Construction Parties: Guangzhou Building Decoration Group Co., Ltd.; Guangzhou Municipal Engineering Machinery Construction Co., Ltd.; Guangzhou Construction Group Co., Ltd.
  • Interior Design: Yishanshe Space Design Team
  • Lighting Design: Seraphina Lighting Design Team
  • City: Guangzhou
  • Country: China
Xinhepu Historical and Cultural Precinct Core Area Enhancement Project / Atelier cnS - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Siming Wu

Text description provided by the architects. The Xinhepu Historical and Cultural Precinct is imbued with rich historical layers and urban memories. This enhancement initiative deliberately avoids large-scale demolition and reconstruction. Instead, it follows a strategy of "micro-regeneration and refined enhancement," focusing on reconnecting the precinct's spatial network. Guided by the "one building, one tailored solution" to architectural restoration and driven by the goal of improving everyday livability, the project employs meticulous craftsmanship and techniques. The ultimate aim is to foster a vibrant precinct where historical character and contemporary life exist in symbiosis.

About this office
Atelier cnS
Office

Cite: "Xinhepu Historical and Cultural Precinct Core Area Enhancement Project / Atelier cnS" 13 Jan 2026. ArchDaily.

