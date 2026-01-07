Urban Sparkle for Hokkaido Sachi Restaurant Thao Dien / Takashi Niwa Architects

+ 17

Category: Restaurants & Bars

Master Plan Design: Vu Thi Thanh Huong, Nguyen Phuong Anh, Tran Thanh Tung, Kyohei Takahashi

Interior Design: Nguyen Phuong Anh, Bui Cong Ky, Mai Ngoc Anh, Bui Thi Thanh, Pham Huy Hoang

Interior Contractor: NINOCONS

Structure Design (Origami Roof): NEY & Partners Vietnam

City: Ho Chi Minh City

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Urban Sparkle transforms a restaurant site in Ho Chi Minh City into a luminous urban beacon through an origami-inspired steel roof that captures and refracts light throughout the day. Located along a 30-meter street frontage in Thao Dien, the project sits directly in front of Ho Chi Minh City's first metro line while surrounded by high-rise residential towers. This creates a unique visibility condition where the building is viewed from three distinct elevations—street level, passing trains, and tower windows above.