Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Vietnam
  5. Urban Sparkle for Hokkaido Sachi Restaurant Thao Dien / Takashi Niwa Architects

Urban Sparkle for Hokkaido Sachi Restaurant Thao Dien / Takashi Niwa Architects

Save

Urban Sparkle for Hokkaido Sachi Restaurant Thao Dien / Takashi Niwa Architects - Image 2 of 22Urban Sparkle for Hokkaido Sachi Restaurant Thao Dien / Takashi Niwa Architects - Image 3 of 22Urban Sparkle for Hokkaido Sachi Restaurant Thao Dien / Takashi Niwa Architects - Interior PhotographyUrban Sparkle for Hokkaido Sachi Restaurant Thao Dien / Takashi Niwa Architects - Image 5 of 22Urban Sparkle for Hokkaido Sachi Restaurant Thao Dien / Takashi Niwa Architects - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Restaurants & Bars
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: Takashi Niwa Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  996
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hiroyuki Oki, Le Nguyen Bao Uyen
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AICA, Ades Lighting, Toto, Vietceramics
  • Lead Architects: Takashi Niwa, Tran Thanh Tung
  • Master Plan Design: Vu Thi Thanh Huong, Nguyen Phuong Anh, Tran Thanh Tung, Kyohei Takahashi
  • Interior Design: Nguyen Phuong Anh, Bui Cong Ky, Mai Ngoc Anh, Bui Thi Thanh, Pham Huy Hoang
  • Interior Contractor: NINOCONS
  • Structure Design (Origami Roof): NEY & Partners Vietnam
  • City: Ho Chi Minh City
  • Country: Vietnam
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Urban Sparkle for Hokkaido Sachi Restaurant Thao Dien / Takashi Niwa Architects - Image 2 of 22
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. Urban Sparkle transforms a restaurant site in Ho Chi Minh City into a luminous urban beacon through an origami-inspired steel roof that captures and refracts light throughout the day. Located along a 30-meter street frontage in Thao Dien, the project sits directly in front of Ho Chi Minh City's first metro line while surrounded by high-rise residential towers. This creates a unique visibility condition where the building is viewed from three distinct elevations—street level, passing trains, and tower windows above.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Takashi Niwa Architects
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsVietnam

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsVietnam
Cite: "Urban Sparkle for Hokkaido Sachi Restaurant Thao Dien / Takashi Niwa Architects" 07 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037549/urban-sparkle-for-hokkaido-sachi-restaurant-thao-dien-takashi-niwa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Top #Tags