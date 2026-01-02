Qingshan Forest Junior High School Classroom / 317designstudio

-
Architects: 317designstudio
- Area: 87 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:YuChen Chao Photography
-
-
-
- Category: Educational Architecture, Educational Interiors
- Lead Team: Po Chang Lin,Tsai Yun Kao
- Design Team: Kai Hung Yang, Shin Cheng Lai
- City: 自強里
- Country: Taiwan
Text description provided by the architects. An interior space conceived as a forest clearing, centered on the shared ritual of gathering around a campfire. Located in Xizhi District, New Taipei City—an area characterized by frequent rainfall—Qingshan Elementary and Junior High School has long been dedicated to the development of Scouting education. The school envisioned a dedicated Scout classroom that could integrate teaching, hands-on training, and group activities while responding to the limitations of conventional indoor spaces.