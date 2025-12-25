Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Poland
  5. Faculty of Psychology of the University of Warsaw / Projekt Praga

Faculty of Psychology of the University of Warsaw / Projekt Praga

Save

Faculty of Psychology of the University of Warsaw / Projekt Praga - Image 2 of 29Faculty of Psychology of the University of Warsaw / Projekt Praga - Interior Photography, ConcreteFaculty of Psychology of the University of Warsaw / Projekt Praga - Interior Photography, Dining roomFaculty of Psychology of the University of Warsaw / Projekt Praga - Image 5 of 29Faculty of Psychology of the University of Warsaw / Projekt Praga - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, University
Warszawa, Poland
  • Project Team: Marcin Garbacki, Karolina Tunajek, Jacek Wochowski, Patrycja Arasim, Agata Bonisławska, Bartek Dudziński, Magdalena Maciąg, Malwina Mąka, Damian Kasperowicz, Katarzyna Krokos, Joanna Ryżko, Kinga Rzeplińska, Zuzanna Sprogis, Zofia Stachura, Jan Szkarłat, Michał Sztolcman, Marek Wojda
  • Architect: Piotr Bujnowski
  • Catering Technology: Małgorzata Gosiewska
  • Animal Facility Technology: Małgorzata Rębiś
  • Graphic Identification: Alina Rybacka, Wojtek Staniewski
  • Façade Engineering: Studio Profil
  • Fire Safety: CMF Plus
  • City: Warszawa
  • Country: Poland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Faculty of Psychology of the University of Warsaw / Projekt Praga - Image 2 of 29
© ONI studio

Projekt Praga's New Faculty of Psychology Creates an Open, Social Academic Landscape in Warsaw - Projekt Praga has completed the new Faculty of Psychology at the University of Warsaw—a building conceived not merely as an educational facility but as a social framework that strengthens relationships between students, staff and the wider community. Located on the university's Ochota campus, the project was selected in a 2017 competition and reflects a broader ambition to reconnect academic spaces with urban life.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Projekt Praga
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityPoland
Cite: "Faculty of Psychology of the University of Warsaw / Projekt Praga" 25 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037245/faculty-of-psychology-of-the-university-of-warsaw-projekt-praga> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags