Choreography of a Cloud, Dancing Shadows Art Pavilion at the Louvre Abu Dhabi / YOKOMAE et BOUAYAD

+ 10

Category: Pavilion

Lead Team: Takuma Yokomae, Ghali Bouayad

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Nobuyuki TAKIMOTO

General Contractor: Sun & Sea Advertising L.L.C.

City: Abu Dhabi

Country: United Arab Emirates

Text description provided by the architects. YOKOMAE et BOUAYAD announce their selected entry, among five others, inside the Louvre Abu Dhabi for the Richard Mille Art Prize. Inaugurated under the Louvre Abu Dhabi's iconic dome on October 10th and running until December 28th for the Art Here 2025, Richard Mille Art Prize launched an international competition that attracted more than 400 projects to design and build five art installations and/or architectural pavilions reflecting on this year's theme of "shadows."