Choreography of a Cloud, Dancing Shadows Art Pavilion at the Louvre Abu Dhabi / YOKOMAE et BOUAYAD

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Pavilion
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
  • Architects: YOKOMAE et BOUAYAD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  131
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:YOKOMAE et BOUAYAD
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ASADA MESH CO., LTD.
  • Lead Architects: Takuma Yokomae, Ghali Bouayad
  • Category: Pavilion
  • Lead Team: Takuma Yokomae, Ghali Bouayad
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Nobuyuki TAKIMOTO
  • General Contractor: Sun & Sea Advertising L.L.C.
  • City: Abu Dhabi
Choreography of a Cloud, Dancing Shadows Art Pavilion at the Louvre Abu Dhabi / YOKOMAE et BOUAYAD - Image 5 of 15
© YOKOMAE et BOUAYAD

Text description provided by the architects. YOKOMAE et BOUAYAD announce their selected entry, among five others, inside the Louvre Abu Dhabi for the Richard Mille Art Prize. Inaugurated under the Louvre Abu Dhabi's iconic dome on October 10th and running until December 28th for the Art Here 2025, Richard Mille Art Prize launched an international competition that attracted more than 400 projects to design and build five art installations and/or architectural pavilions reflecting on this year's theme of "shadows."

YOKOMAE et BOUAYAD
