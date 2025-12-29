Choreography of a Cloud, Dancing Shadows Art Pavilion at the Louvre Abu Dhabi / YOKOMAE et BOUAYAD

•
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
-
Architects: YOKOMAE et BOUAYAD
- Area: 131 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:YOKOMAE et BOUAYAD
-
Manufacturers: ASADA MESH CO., LTD.
-
Lead Architects: Takuma Yokomae, Ghali Bouayad
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Pavilion
- Lead Team: Takuma Yokomae, Ghali Bouayad
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Nobuyuki TAKIMOTO
- General Contractor: Sun & Sea Advertising L.L.C.
- City: Abu Dhabi
- Country: United Arab Emirates
Text description provided by the architects. YOKOMAE et BOUAYAD announce their selected entry, among five others, inside the Louvre Abu Dhabi for the Richard Mille Art Prize. Inaugurated under the Louvre Abu Dhabi's iconic dome on October 10th and running until December 28th for the Art Here 2025, Richard Mille Art Prize launched an international competition that attracted more than 400 projects to design and build five art installations and/or architectural pavilions reflecting on this year's theme of "shadows."