Gradignan School / Ateliers Mathieu Laporte + Fagart & Fontana

•
Gradignan, France
-
Architects: Ateliers Mathieu Laporte, Fagart & Fontana
- Area: 3700 m²
- Year: 2025
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Elementary & Middle School
- Design Team: Fagart & Fontana, Ateliers Mathieu Laporte, Lafourcade Rouquette
- City: Gradignan
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. A school complex rooted in its local context
The school complex is located at the heart of Gradignan, a town in south-western France near Bordeaux, within the city's "park city" concept. It sits at the meeting point between the Parc du Repos Maternelle and a new residential neighbourhood. Conceived as a place for everyday life at a child's scale, the project brings together landscape integration, educational ambition, and sustainable construction.