Gradignan School / Ateliers Mathieu Laporte + Fagart & Fontana

Category: Elementary & Middle School

Design Team: Fagart & Fontana, Ateliers Mathieu Laporte, Lafourcade Rouquette

City: Gradignan

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. A school complex rooted in its local context

The school complex is located at the heart of Gradignan, a town in south-western France near Bordeaux, within the city's "park city" concept. It sits at the meeting point between the Parc du Repos Maternelle and a new residential neighbourhood. Conceived as a place for everyday life at a child's scale, the project brings together landscape integration, educational ambition, and sustainable construction.