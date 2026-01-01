Faculty of Sciences - Pontifical Xavierian University / taller de arquitectura de bogotá

+ 19

Category: University

Architects In Charge: Daniel Bonilla & Marcela Albornoz

Contributors: Cesar Grisales, Christian Durango, Maria A Echeverri, Laura Zapata, Andres Gutierrez, Juan M Lopez, Alexander Roa, Laura Bermudez, Gabriela Ortiz, Pablo Negret, Laura Gutierrez, Manuela Amado, Mateo Franco, Juan Camilo Baquero

Interns: Susana Garzón, William Pauwels, Ricardo Stahelin, Valentina Carreño, Diego Cardona, Carolina Zapata, Santiago Castillo, Santiago Alfaro, Angelica Ruiz, Gabriela Barreto, Manuel Rico, Santiago Gomez, Cesar Antia, David Hurtado, Sebastian Rojas, Natalia Perico, Luisa Velasquez, Juan D Ramirez, Andrea Zamora, Vanessa Regino, Federico Lozano, Camila Dussan.

Construction: Conconcreto

Structural Design: CNI Ingenieros - Nicolás Parra

City: Bogotá

Country: Colombia

Text description provided by the architects. The design of the new Faculty of Sciences at the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana faced unique challenges, such as achieving a harmonious balance with the historic Pablo VI building, activating the urban edge of Carrera Séptima, and coherently articulating the campus. The comprehensive project was structured around three fundamental components: A) A linear platform that establishes a human-scale front along Carrera Séptima, B) A tall tower with a broad and fluid base, defining a new iconic entrance to the campus, and C) An extensive landscape intervention and collective spaces that serve as a connector between different areas of the campus.