Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Colombia
  5. Faculty of Sciences - Pontifical Xavierian University / taller de arquitectura de bogotá

Faculty of Sciences - Pontifical Xavierian University / taller de arquitectura de bogotá

Save

Faculty of Sciences - Pontifical Xavierian University / taller de arquitectura de bogotá - Exterior PhotographyFaculty of Sciences - Pontifical Xavierian University / taller de arquitectura de bogotá - Image 3 of 24Faculty of Sciences - Pontifical Xavierian University / taller de arquitectura de bogotá - Interior Photography, GlassFaculty of Sciences - Pontifical Xavierian University / taller de arquitectura de bogotá - Exterior PhotographyFaculty of Sciences - Pontifical Xavierian University / taller de arquitectura de bogotá - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
University
Bogotá, Colombia
  • Category: University
  • Architects In Charge: Daniel Bonilla & Marcela Albornoz
  • Contributors: Cesar Grisales, Christian Durango, Maria A Echeverri, Laura Zapata, Andres Gutierrez, Juan M Lopez, Alexander Roa, Laura Bermudez, Gabriela Ortiz, Pablo Negret, Laura Gutierrez, Manuela Amado, Mateo Franco, Juan Camilo Baquero
  • Interns: Susana Garzón, William Pauwels, Ricardo Stahelin, Valentina Carreño, Diego Cardona, Carolina Zapata, Santiago Castillo, Santiago Alfaro, Angelica Ruiz, Gabriela Barreto, Manuel Rico, Santiago Gomez, Cesar Antia, David Hurtado, Sebastian Rojas, Natalia Perico, Luisa Velasquez, Juan D Ramirez, Andrea Zamora, Vanessa Regino, Federico Lozano, Camila Dussan.
  • Construction: Conconcreto
  • Structural Design: CNI Ingenieros - Nicolás Parra
  • City: Bogotá
  • Country: Colombia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Faculty of Sciences - Pontifical Xavierian University / taller de arquitectura de bogotá - Exterior Photography
© Alejandro Arango

Text description provided by the architects. The design of the new Faculty of Sciences at the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana faced unique challenges, such as achieving a harmonious balance with the historic Pablo VI building, activating the urban edge of Carrera Séptima, and coherently articulating the campus. The comprehensive project was structured around three fundamental components: A) A linear platform that establishes a human-scale front along Carrera Séptima, B) A tall tower with a broad and fluid base, defining a new iconic entrance to the campus, and C) An extensive landscape intervention and collective spaces that serve as a connector between different areas of the campus.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
taller de arquitectura de bogotá
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityColombia

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityColombia
Cite: "Faculty of Sciences - Pontifical Xavierian University / taller de arquitectura de bogotá" [Facultad de Ciencias - Pontificia Universidad Javeriana / taller de arquitectura de bogotá] 01 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037090/faculty-of-sciences-pontifical-xavierian-university-taller-de-arquitectura-de-bogota> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Top #Tags