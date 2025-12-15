Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Pujiang Platform / MVRDV

Pujiang Platform / MVRDV

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Watching Tower, Other Structures, Sustainability
Jinhua, China
  • Architects: MVRDV
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  414
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arch-Exist
  • Founding Partner In Charge: Jacob van Rijs
  • Partner: Wenchian Shi
  • Director Mvrdv Shanghai: Peter Chang
  • Design Team: Kyo Suk Lee, Olga Marelja, Geert Folmer, Guido Boeters, Cai Zheli, Shanshan Wu, Alexander Forsch, Ilaria Furbetta, Yihong Chen, Jiamen Li, Shing Yat Tam, Yifei Zhang, Cai Huang, Seunghan Yeum, Gioele Colombo, Xinyuan Zhang
  • Mvrdv Climate: Alexander Forsch
  • Visualisations: Antonio Luca Coco, Angelo La Delfa, Fady Yassa, Lorenzo D'Alessandro, Ciprian Buzdugan, Luana La Martina, Marco Fabri, Stefania Trozzi
  • Copyright: MVRDV Winy Maas, Jacob van Rijs, Nathalie de Vries
  • Client: Pujiang County Planning and Resources Bureau
  • Co Architect: Sichuan Provincial Architectural Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd
  • Contractor: Chengdu Third Construction Engineering Of CDCEG
  • Size And Programme: 414 m2 Event pavilion and viewing platform
  • Sustainability Certification: China Green Building Label: 2 Stars
  • City: Jinhua
  • Country: China
Pujiang Platform / MVRDV - Image 2 of 33
© Arch-Exist

Text description provided by the architects. MVRDV has completed construction on the Pujiang Platform, a viewpoint comprising an arched, earth-covered timber pavilion perched among the hills to the south of Chengdu. The project serves as both a visitor destination and an event space that takes advantage of the spectacular natural beauty of central China. Designed to blend into nature while also standing out as a beacon when seen from the plains below, the structure of earth-covered timber arches takes a telescopic shape, drawing visitors to the expansive viewing window and balcony that projects out over the slope.

Cite: "Pujiang Platform / MVRDV" 15 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036990/pujiang-platform-mvrdv> ISSN 0719-8884

