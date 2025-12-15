Pujiang Platform / MVRDV

+ 28

Category: Watching Tower, Other Structures, Sustainability

Founding Partner In Charge: Jacob van Rijs

Partner: Wenchian Shi

Director Mvrdv Shanghai: Peter Chang

Design Team: Kyo Suk Lee, Olga Marelja, Geert Folmer, Guido Boeters, Cai Zheli, Shanshan Wu, Alexander Forsch, Ilaria Furbetta, Yihong Chen, Jiamen Li, Shing Yat Tam, Yifei Zhang, Cai Huang, Seunghan Yeum, Gioele Colombo, Xinyuan Zhang

Mvrdv Climate: Alexander Forsch

Visualisations: Antonio Luca Coco, Angelo La Delfa, Fady Yassa, Lorenzo D'Alessandro, Ciprian Buzdugan, Luana La Martina, Marco Fabri, Stefania Trozzi

Copyright: MVRDV Winy Maas, Jacob van Rijs, Nathalie de Vries

Client: Pujiang County Planning and Resources Bureau

Co Architect: Sichuan Provincial Architectural Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd

Contractor: Chengdu Third Construction Engineering Of CDCEG

Size And Programme: 414 m2 Event pavilion and viewing platform

Sustainability Certification: China Green Building Label: 2 Stars

City: Jinhua

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. MVRDV has completed construction on the Pujiang Platform, a viewpoint comprising an arched, earth-covered timber pavilion perched among the hills to the south of Chengdu. The project serves as both a visitor destination and an event space that takes advantage of the spectacular natural beauty of central China. Designed to blend into nature while also standing out as a beacon when seen from the plains below, the structure of earth-covered timber arches takes a telescopic shape, drawing visitors to the expansive viewing window and balcony that projects out over the slope.