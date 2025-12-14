Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
VIDA Elementary School / OVA

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Elementary & Middle School, Sustainability
Chýně, Czechia
  • Author: Jiří Opočenský, Štěpán Valouch, Ondřej Králík
  • Design Team: Norbert Lichý, Michaela Křižáková, Barbora Juríčková, Romana Bedrunková, Jakub Masný, Jan Hájek
  • Client: Association of Chýně and Hostivice Municipalities
  • Gross Floor Area: 13 170 m²
  • Plot Size: 61 670 m²
  • General Contractor : PKS stavby a.s., Metrostav a.s
  • Interior Furniture: Santal
  • City: Chýně
  • Country: Czechia
VIDA Elementary School / OVA - Image 4 of 27
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Text description provided by the architects. The design for the new school in Chýně is based on a contemporary, modern approach to education. The school's shared spaces — both interior and exterior — play an equally important role in the learning process as traditional classrooms. Informal learning can take place in alcoves along corridors, while small nooks provide opportunities for quiet conversation. Study rooms offer various seating arrangements, supporting different modes of concentration. The roof is designed for both play and learning. Thus, the school offers a rich internal world in which both young pupils and teenage students can find their own place.

Materials

WoodConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolSustainabilityCzechia

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolSustainabilityCzechia
