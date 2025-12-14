VIDA Elementary School / OVA

+ 22

Category: Elementary & Middle School, Sustainability

Author: Jiří Opočenský, Štěpán Valouch, Ondřej Králík

Design Team: Norbert Lichý, Michaela Křižáková, Barbora Juríčková, Romana Bedrunková, Jakub Masný, Jan Hájek

Client: Association of Chýně and Hostivice Municipalities

Gross Floor Area: 13 170 m²

Plot Size: 61 670 m²

General Contractor : PKS stavby a.s., Metrostav a.s

Interior Furniture: Santal

City: Chýně

Country: Czechia

Text description provided by the architects. The design for the new school in Chýně is based on a contemporary, modern approach to education. The school's shared spaces — both interior and exterior — play an equally important role in the learning process as traditional classrooms. Informal learning can take place in alcoves along corridors, while small nooks provide opportunities for quiet conversation. Study rooms offer various seating arrangements, supporting different modes of concentration. The roof is designed for both play and learning. Thus, the school offers a rich internal world in which both young pupils and teenage students can find their own place.