Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. France
  5. La Pinede Elementary School and Multi-Purpose Hall / ZW/A zweyacker & associés

La Pinede Elementary School and Multi-Purpose Hall / ZW/A zweyacker & associés

Save

La Pinede Elementary School and Multi-Purpose Hall / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Image 2 of 16La Pinede Elementary School and Multi-Purpose Hall / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairLa Pinede Elementary School and Multi-Purpose Hall / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Image 4 of 16La Pinede Elementary School and Multi-Purpose Hall / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Interior Photography, WoodLa Pinede Elementary School and Multi-Purpose Hall / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Mixed Use Architecture, Elementary & Middle School, Community
Trensacq, France
  • Architects: ZW/A zweyacker & associés
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  507
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sandrine Iratçabal
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Technal, Algaflex, Arcelor Mittal, Soprema
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
La Pinede Elementary School and Multi-Purpose Hall / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Image 6 of 16
© Sandrine Iratçabal

Text description provided by the architects. In Trensacq, a small village in the Landes de Gascogne region (France), two public facilities are situated at the edge of the forest: a multi-purpose hall and an elementary school.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ZW/A zweyacker & associés
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolPublic ArchitectureCommunityFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolPublic ArchitectureCommunityFrance
Cite: "La Pinede Elementary School and Multi-Purpose Hall / ZW/A zweyacker & associés" 17 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036838/la-pinede-zw-a-zweyacker-and-associes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags