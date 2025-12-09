Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Backyard Community Club / DeRoche Projects

Backyard Community Club / DeRoche Projects

Backyard Community Club / DeRoche Projects - Exterior Photography, Aerial View PhotographyBackyard Community Club / DeRoche Projects - Exterior PhotographyBackyard Community Club / DeRoche Projects - Interior Photography, ConcreteBackyard Community Club / DeRoche Projects - Image 5 of 14Backyard Community Club / DeRoche Projects - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Recreation & Training, Community, Sustainability
Accra, Ghana
Backyard Community Club / DeRoche Projects - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography
© Julien Lanoo

Text description provided by the architects. In Accra, where public investment in recreational space is limited and green areas increasingly scarce, the Backyard Community Club proposes a new model for shared civic life: a community sports facility centered on a tennis court, demonstrating how design can deliver inclusive, sustainable, and socially transformative environments. Designed by DeRoche Projects, it is Ghana's first project using a precast rammed earth system – an innovative method pioneered by the studio that reimagines an ancestral material for contemporary, scalable use. At once a local landmark and a replicable prototype, Backyard exemplifies how design can respond to urgent questions of civic quality, environmental stewardship, and cultural identity.

DeRoche Projects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingPublic ArchitectureCommunitySustainabilityGhana
Cite: "Backyard Community Club / DeRoche Projects" 09 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036713/backyard-community-club-deroche-projects> ISSN 0719-8884

