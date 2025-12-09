An Educational Farm on the Roof / rerum architectes

+ 22

Category: Educational Architecture

Lead Team: Claire Roy, Adélie Collard

Design Team: rerum architectes

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: ACFI

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: I+A

City: Paris

Country: France

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A new greenhouse and an educational pavilion transform the rooftop of Collège Flora Tristan into a productive and pedagogical urban farm. Located atop a secondary school in Paris, the project supports the work of Veni Verdi, an urban agriculture association that cultivates fruits, vegetables, and flowers as part of the school's educational program. The rooftop, originally intended as a school playground, already offered spatial qualities compatible with productive use. Through a participatory budget from the City of Paris, the project enhances this unique agricultural setting while embracing a frugal approach aligned with environmental and financial constraints.