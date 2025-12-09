Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. France
  5. An Educational Farm on the Roof / rerum architectes

An Educational Farm on the Roof / rerum architectes

Save

An Educational Farm on the Roof / rerum architectes - Image 2 of 27An Educational Farm on the Roof / rerum architectes - Exterior PhotographyAn Educational Farm on the Roof / rerum architectes - Interior Photography, Beam, ChairAn Educational Farm on the Roof / rerum architectes - Image 5 of 27An Educational Farm on the Roof / rerum architectes - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture
Paris, France
  • Lead Team: Claire Roy, Adélie Collard
  • Design Team: rerum architectes
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: ACFI
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: I+A
  • City: Paris
  • Country: France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
An Educational Farm on the Roof / rerum architectes - Image 2 of 27
© Mary Gaudin

Text description provided by the architects. A new greenhouse and an educational pavilion transform the rooftop of Collège Flora Tristan into a productive and pedagogical urban farm. Located atop a secondary school in Paris, the project supports the work of Veni Verdi, an urban agriculture association that cultivates fruits, vegetables, and flowers as part of the school's educational program. The rooftop, originally intended as a school playground, already offered spatial qualities compatible with productive use. Through a participatory budget from the City of Paris, the project enhances this unique agricultural setting while embracing a frugal approach aligned with environmental and financial constraints.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
rerum architectes
Office

Materials

GlassPlastic

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureFrance

Materials and Tags

GlassPlasticProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureFrance
Cite: "An Educational Farm on the Roof / rerum architectes" 09 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036704/an-educational-farm-on-the-roof-rerum-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Top #Tags