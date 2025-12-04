Lattice Creative Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)

-
Architects: RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)
- Area: 3000 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Ernest Theofilus
-
Lead Architects: Dadi Prasojo, Antonius Richard Rusli
- Category: Commercial Architecture
- Design Team: Bahrumsyah Bila Sahil, Indra Zhafrandary Kusuma, Zulfan Fadilah, Florentina Harly, Justyn Andhika Xavier Halim, Tyto Rezki Alfalih S, Helen Saphira Wibowo
- City: Jakarta
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. The latticework principle, having been essential in the hot, humid tropical climate of Indonesia for hundreds of years, is a key identity component for essential climate control and a brilliant example of bioclimatic design. When readapted with greater design freedom and flexibility through dual coding (function and symbolism), the lattice becomes a modern, high-performing shading device that simultaneously serves as a visually rich, contextually relevant screen recalling local architectural experimentation in sustainability.