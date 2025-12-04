Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Commercial Architecture
  4. Indonesia
  5. Lattice Creative Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)

Lattice Creative Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)

Save

Lattice Creative Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Exterior Photography, GardenLattice Creative Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 3 of 28Lattice Creative Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 4 of 28Lattice Creative Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Exterior Photography, CityscapeLattice Creative Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Commercial Architecture
Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Design Team: Bahrumsyah Bila Sahil, Indra Zhafrandary Kusuma, Zulfan Fadilah, Florentina Harly, Justyn Andhika Xavier Halim, Tyto Rezki Alfalih S, Helen Saphira Wibowo
  • City: Jakarta
  • Country: Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Lattice Creative Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Ernest Theofilus

Text description provided by the architects. The latticework principle, having been essential in the hot, humid tropical climate of Indonesia for hundreds of years, is a key identity component for essential climate control and a brilliant example of bioclimatic design. When readapted with greater design freedom and flexibility through dual coding (function and symbolism), the lattice becomes a modern, high-performing shading device that simultaneously serves as a visually rich, contextually relevant screen recalling local architectural experimentation in sustainability.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureIndonesia
Cite: "Lattice Creative Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)" 04 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036633/lattice-creative-garden-rad-plus-ar-research-artistic-design-plus-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest LecternsCheck the latest LecternsCheck the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags