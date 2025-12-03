Cloud 11 Creative Park / Snøhetta

+ 18

Category: Public Space, Park, Mixed Use Architecture

Client: Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

Collaborators: A49 Architects and Shma Landscape

City: Bangkok

Country: Thailand

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. With a civic landscape doubling as ecological infrastructure, the 250,000 m² mixed-use urban regeneration project sets a precedent for future climate adaptation in Southeast Asian cities. Snøhetta, in collaboration with A49 Architects, has unveiled its most extensive urban regeneration project in Asia for Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC). Located in the South Sukhumvit — one of Bangkok's most vibrant cultural and innovation hubs — Cloud 11 is a mixed-use development defined by a central courtyard that serves as both ecological infrastructure and cultural park. The design harnesses the power of landscape to create an urban oasis that champions environmental resilience and community wellbeing. Rooted in its surrounding context, the project is inspired by the layered conditions of Bangkok's shophouse streets, elevated sky train lines, and emerging high-rise towers. By sculpting the architecture from the space between these layers, Cloud 11 forms a new "in-between" realm. The result is a generous public landscape that bridges scales, reconnecting the neighborhoods, offering a vibrant civic space for all.