Punto Luce Socio-Educational Center / AOUMM

+ 8

Category: Educational Architecture

Technical Team: Gruppo IMM, Legnolandia Group

Design Team: Luca Astorri, Chiara Torregrossa, Riccardo Balzarotti, Matteo Poli, Simone Ottaviana, Lara Zentilomo, Zofia Kasinska, Fabio Nicolò, Emily Marie Shiga

Engineering & Consulting > Other: theatro Italia

Construction Companies: Gruppo IMM - Investment Management Milano

Timber Structures And Facades: Legnolandia Group

City: Milan

Country: Italy

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The new Punto Luce of Save the Children in Milan IS a socio-educational center dedicated to children and adolescents between the ages of 6 and 17. As the first building constructed from the ground up by Save the Children, it aims to become a point of reference for the Gallaratese district: a place for sharing and functionality, offering opportunities to participate in educational and training activities as well as workshops. AOUMM's intervention transformed a site formerly occupied by a deteriorated prefabricated structure—abandoned since 2008—into a hub of creativity and inclusion. The 3,027 sqm area, of which 900 sqm is built space, houses educational labs, music and digital activity rooms, a teaching kitchen, gardens, and outdoor recreational areas. It also includes an independent 70 sqm space designed for use by local associations.