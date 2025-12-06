Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Italy
  5. Punto Luce Socio-Educational Center / AOUMM

Punto Luce Socio-Educational Center / AOUMM

Save

Punto Luce Socio-Educational Center / AOUMM - Exterior PhotographyPunto Luce Socio-Educational Center / AOUMM - Exterior Photography, GardenPunto Luce Socio-Educational Center / AOUMM - Image 4 of 13Punto Luce Socio-Educational Center / AOUMM - Image 5 of 13Punto Luce Socio-Educational Center / AOUMM - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture
Milan, Italy
  • Architects: AOUMM
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3027
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Giacomo Bianco, Giovanna Silva
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Rothoblaas, iGuzzini, Schüco, Velux
  • Technical Team: Gruppo IMM, Legnolandia Group
  • Design Team: Luca Astorri, Chiara Torregrossa, Riccardo Balzarotti, Matteo Poli, Simone Ottaviana, Lara Zentilomo, Zofia Kasinska, Fabio Nicolò, Emily Marie Shiga
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: theatro Italia
  • Construction Companies: Gruppo IMM - Investment Management Milano
  • Timber Structures And Facades: Legnolandia Group
  • City: Milan
  • Country: Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Punto Luce Socio-Educational Center / AOUMM - Exterior Photography
© Giacomo Bianco

Text description provided by the architects. The new Punto Luce of Save the Children in Milan IS a socio-educational center dedicated to children and adolescents between the ages of 6 and 17. As the first building constructed from the ground up by Save the Children, it aims to become a point of reference for the Gallaratese district: a place for sharing and functionality, offering opportunities to participate in educational and training activities as well as workshops. AOUMM's intervention transformed a site formerly occupied by a deteriorated prefabricated structure—abandoned since 2008—into a hub of creativity and inclusion. The 3,027 sqm area, of which 900 sqm is built space, houses educational labs, music and digital activity rooms, a teaching kitchen, gardens, and outdoor recreational areas. It also includes an independent 70 sqm space designed for use by local associations.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
AOUMM
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureItaly

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureItaly
Cite: "Punto Luce Socio-Educational Center / AOUMM" 06 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036508/punto-luce-socio-educational-center-aoumm> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Top #Tags