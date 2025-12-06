Punto Luce Socio-Educational Center / AOUMM

-
Architects: AOUMM
- Area: 3027 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Giacomo Bianco, Giovanna Silva
-
Manufacturers: Rothoblaas, iGuzzini, Schüco, Velux
- Category: Educational Architecture
- Technical Team: Gruppo IMM, Legnolandia Group
- Design Team: Luca Astorri, Chiara Torregrossa, Riccardo Balzarotti, Matteo Poli, Simone Ottaviana, Lara Zentilomo, Zofia Kasinska, Fabio Nicolò, Emily Marie Shiga
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: theatro Italia
- Construction Companies: Gruppo IMM - Investment Management Milano
- Timber Structures And Facades: Legnolandia Group
- City: Milan
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. The new Punto Luce of Save the Children in Milan IS a socio-educational center dedicated to children and adolescents between the ages of 6 and 17. As the first building constructed from the ground up by Save the Children, it aims to become a point of reference for the Gallaratese district: a place for sharing and functionality, offering opportunities to participate in educational and training activities as well as workshops. AOUMM's intervention transformed a site formerly occupied by a deteriorated prefabricated structure—abandoned since 2008—into a hub of creativity and inclusion. The 3,027 sqm area, of which 900 sqm is built space, houses educational labs, music and digital activity rooms, a teaching kitchen, gardens, and outdoor recreational areas. It also includes an independent 70 sqm space designed for use by local associations.