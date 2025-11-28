Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. France
  5. College Robert Badinter / Coldefy

College Robert Badinter / Coldefy

Save

College Robert Badinter / Coldefy - Interior Photography, StairsCollege Robert Badinter / Coldefy - Interior PhotographyCollege Robert Badinter / Coldefy - Interior PhotographyCollege Robert Badinter / Coldefy - Interior PhotographyCollege Robert Badinter / Coldefy - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Schools
France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
College Robert Badinter / Coldefy - Exterior Photography
© Julien Lanoo

Text description provided by the architects. French architecture studio Coldefy, in collaboration with Relief Architecture, has completed the 650-pupil Robert Badinter Secondary School, the first timber-framed school in northern France. The school is located on a former railyard site, adjacent to the city's train station and a ten-minute walk from the town centre. The design and location of the new school is part of an urban renewal project that seeks to create a consolidated public transportation hub complemented by lively civic amenities. Located on the site of the city's Vauban fortifications moat, the site also contained catiches – subterranean chalk quarries – which had to be filled in to stabilise the ground prior to construction.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Coldefy
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsFrance
Cite: "College Robert Badinter / Coldefy" 28 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036386/college-robert-badinter-coldefy> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Top #Tags