Music Practice Building - University of the Andes / Carolina Jaimes + Juan Esteban López + Alejandro Puentes

•
Bogotá, Colombia
-
Architects: Alejandro Puentes, Carolina Jaimes, Juan Esteban López
- Area: 750 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Mónica Barreneche
- Category: University
- Client: Universidad de los Andes, Bogotá, Colombia
- Campus Management: Maurix Suárez, Álvaro Bohórquez, Juan Carlos Pardo
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustics: WSDG, Daniel Duplat
- Engineering & Consulting > Structure: Construcciones Sostenibles
- Engineering & Consulting > Soils: Carlos Restrepo y Equipo
- Architect Specialist In Heritage: Lina Beltrán
- Concrete Structure: Obreval
- Finishes And Interior Design: Construcciones Acústicas – Gonzalo Durán
- External Interventions And Connection With Campus: Casas y Casas Ingenieros
- City: Bogotá
- Country: Colombia
Contained Resonances - Between the silence of concrete and the echo of wood, a new building discreetly emerges on the campus of the University of the Andes. The Music Box is a piece that contains more than it shows: an architecture that seeks not to impose itself, but to resonate.