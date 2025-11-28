Music Practice Building - University of the Andes / Carolina Jaimes + Juan Esteban López + Alejandro Puentes

+ 11

Category: University

Client: Universidad de los Andes, Bogotá, Colombia

Campus Management: Maurix Suárez, Álvaro Bohórquez, Juan Carlos Pardo

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustics: WSDG, Daniel Duplat

Engineering & Consulting > Structure: Construcciones Sostenibles

Engineering & Consulting > Soils: Carlos Restrepo y Equipo

Architect Specialist In Heritage: Lina Beltrán

Concrete Structure: Obreval

Finishes And Interior Design: Construcciones Acústicas – Gonzalo Durán

External Interventions And Connection With Campus: Casas y Casas Ingenieros

City: Bogotá

Country: Colombia

Contained Resonances - Between the silence of concrete and the echo of wood, a new building discreetly emerges on the campus of the University of the Andes. The Music Box is a piece that contains more than it shows: an architecture that seeks not to impose itself, but to resonate.