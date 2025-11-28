Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Music Practice Building - University of the Andes / Carolina Jaimes + Juan Esteban López + Alejandro Puentes

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
University
Bogotá, Colombia
  • Category: University
  • Client: Universidad de los Andes, Bogotá, Colombia
  • Campus Management: Maurix Suárez, Álvaro Bohórquez, Juan Carlos Pardo
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustics: WSDG, Daniel Duplat
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structure: Construcciones Sostenibles
  • Engineering & Consulting > Soils: Carlos Restrepo y Equipo
  • Architect Specialist In Heritage: Lina Beltrán
  • Concrete Structure: Obreval
  • Finishes And Interior Design: Construcciones Acústicas – Gonzalo Durán
  • External Interventions And Connection With Campus: Casas y Casas Ingenieros
  • City: Bogotá
  • Country: Colombia
Contained Resonances - Between the silence of concrete and the echo of wood, a new building discreetly emerges on the campus of the University of the Andes. The Music Box is a piece that contains more than it shows: an architecture that seeks not to impose itself, but to resonate.

About this office
Carolina Jaimes
Office
Alejandro Puentes
Office
Juan Esteban López
Office

Cite: "Music Practice Building - University of the Andes / Carolina Jaimes + Juan Esteban López + Alejandro Puentes" [Edificio de Prácticas Musicales, Universidad de los Andes / Carolina Jaimes + Juan Esteban López + Alejandro Puentes] 28 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036382/music-practice-building-university-of-the-andes-carolina-jaimes-plus-juan-esteban-lopez-plus-alejandro-puentes> ISSN 0719-8884

