Loos Music Conservatory / Beal Blanckaert Architectes

+ 20

Category: Cultural Architecture, Educational Architecture, Refurbishment

Lead Team: Nathan Gourcerol, Justine Labérenne

Design Team: Beal Blanckaert Architectes

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Impact

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Vincent Hedont

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: MBA

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Becquart

City: Loos

Country: France

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the redevelopment of a former building that was once part of the industrial site of the Léonard Danel printing house.