World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. United Kingdom
  Teaching and Learning Space for Waltham Forest College / Studio DERA

Educational Architecture, Higher Education
London, United Kingdom
  Studio DERA
  994
  2025
  • Photographs
    Lorenzo Zandri
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Cibes Lift, Eastside Timber, Lindum Turf, Planteria Group, Style Curtain, The Iron Age Metalworks, Velfac
  Max Dewdney
Teaching and Learning Space for Waltham Forest College / Studio DERA
© Lorenzo Zandri

Text description provided by the architects. Studio DERA has transformed a former school swimming pool into a sustainable multi-purpose learning and wellbeing space for Waltham Forest College. With the college rapidly expanding its student body, finding new ways to accommodate educational and extracurricular needs was a priority. Studio DERA had already run a sustainable materials workshop for WFC students while building a hempcrete and timber community center and nursery in nearby Higham Hill. College Principal & CEO Janet Gardner then invited Studio DERA directors Max Dewdney and Marcel Rahm to reimagine the long disused swimming pool site and do a feasibility study.

Studio DERA
Wood

Educational Architecture, Higher Education, United Kingdom

Wood, Educational Architecture, Higher Education, United Kingdom
