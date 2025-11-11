Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Bugs, Bees, and Trees: How to Integrate Biodiversity in the Built Environment

Bugs, Bees, and Trees: How to Integrate Biodiversity in the Built Environment

Subscriber Access

Save

Biodiversity, defined by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) as the different kinds of life found in an area, is in a state of crisis all across the world, with declines in the numbers of organisms and many species declared as at risk of extinction. All types are affected, from plants and fungi to large mammals, and there is a clear link to human activity being the cause. Although farming methods and climate change due to greenhouse gases play a major role, cities and buildings can play a small but important role in countering this decline.

Bugs, Bees, and Trees: How to Integrate Biodiversity in the Built Environment - Image 2 of 14Bugs, Bees, and Trees: How to Integrate Biodiversity in the Built Environment - Image 3 of 14Bugs, Bees, and Trees: How to Integrate Biodiversity in the Built Environment - Image 4 of 14Bugs, Bees, and Trees: How to Integrate Biodiversity in the Built Environment - Image 5 of 14Bugs, Bees, and Trees: How to Integrate Biodiversity in the Built Environment - More Images+ 9

A research paper published in 2025 in Nature aggregated over 2,000 previous studies to give a comprehensive picture of biodiversity on a global level. Although not unexpected, the outcome was alarming. It found that, on average, areas affected directly by humans had a reduction in biodiversity by 20% compared to areas untouched. Five drivers of decline include habitat loss, climate change, invasive species, pollution, and direct exploitation such as overfishing. Currently, 1.2 million species are considered to be under threat, with animal populations declining by 69% since 1970.

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Mohieldin Gamal
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Mohieldin Gamal. "Bugs, Bees, and Trees: How to Integrate Biodiversity in the Built Environment" 11 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035869/bugs-bees-and-trees-how-to-integrate-biodiversity-in-the-built-environment> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags