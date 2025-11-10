Sammontalo - School and Multipurpose Center / NERVIN architecture

+ 16

Category: Educational Architecture, Schools, Cultural Center

Office Lead Architects: Antti Soini, Leo Lindroos, Tuuli Kanerva

Design Team: NERVIN architecture

City: Lappeenranta

Country: Finland

Text description provided by the architects. Sammontalo is a multifunctional community building that brings together a daycare centre, preschool, comprehensive school, public library, sports and youth facilities, and student welfare services under a single, continuous tile roof, creating a shared civic hub for everyday life. Designed to accommodate around 860 children and supported by a staff of over 140 professionals, the project was realized based on the winning proposal from an open, two-stage architectural competition. At roughly 12,000 gross square meters, Sammontalo is one of the largest timber buildings in Finland.