Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Finland
  5. Sammontalo - School and Multipurpose Center / NERVIN architecture

Sammontalo - School and Multipurpose Center / NERVIN architecture

Save

Sammontalo - School and Multipurpose Center / NERVIN architecture - Image 2 of 21Sammontalo - School and Multipurpose Center / NERVIN architecture - Image 3 of 21Sammontalo - School and Multipurpose Center / NERVIN architecture - Image 4 of 21Sammontalo - School and Multipurpose Center / NERVIN architecture - Image 5 of 21Sammontalo - School and Multipurpose Center / NERVIN architecture - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Schools, Cultural Center
Lappeenranta, Finland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sammontalo - School and Multipurpose Center / NERVIN architecture - Image 2 of 21
© Rasmus Norlander

Text description provided by the architects. Sammontalo is a multifunctional community building that brings together a daycare centre, preschool, comprehensive school, public library, sports and youth facilities, and student welfare services under a single, continuous tile roof, creating a shared civic hub for everyday life. Designed to accommodate around 860 children and supported by a staff of over 140 professionals, the project was realized based on the winning proposal from an open, two-stage architectural competition. At roughly 12,000 gross square meters, Sammontalo is one of the largest timber buildings in Finland.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
NERVIN architecture
Office

Materials

GlassBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureSchoolsCultural CenterFinland

Materials and Tags

GlassBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureSchoolsCultural CenterFinland
Cite: "Sammontalo - School and Multipurpose Center / NERVIN architecture" 10 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035801/sammontalo-school-and-multipurpose-center-nervin-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Top #Tags