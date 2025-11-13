Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. France
  5. La Fondation Mixed-Use Complex / PCA-STREAM

La Fondation Mixed-Use Complex / PCA-STREAM

Save

La Fondation Mixed-Use Complex / PCA-STREAM - Exterior Photography, BalconyLa Fondation Mixed-Use Complex / PCA-STREAM - Exterior Photography, Facade, BalconyLa Fondation Mixed-Use Complex / PCA-STREAM - Interior Photography, LightingLa Fondation Mixed-Use Complex / PCA-STREAM - Exterior Photography, Glass, BalconyLa Fondation Mixed-Use Complex / PCA-STREAM - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hospitality Architecture, Mixed Use Architecture, Offices
Paris, France
  • Architects: PCA-STREAM
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  9091
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Salem Mostefaoui
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  HO KARAN, Meta, Typology
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
La Fondation Mixed-Use Complex / PCA-STREAM - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Salem Mostefaoui

Text description provided by the architects. In the Batignolles district, PCA-STREAM is transforming a former parking structure, once slated for demolition and rebuild, into a mixed-use complex combining hotel, restaurants, and offices.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
PCA-STREAM
Office

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesFrance

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesFrance
Cite: "La Fondation Mixed-Use Complex / PCA-STREAM" 13 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035612/la-fondation-mixed-use-complex-pca-stream> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Top #Tags